Market cap of Inotiv Inc [NOTV] reaches 104.45M – now what?

Inotiv Inc [NASDAQ: NOTV] loss -1.70% on the last trading session, reaching $4.05 price per share at the time. The company report on December 11, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Inotiv Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results for Fiscal 2023 and Provides Business Update.

— Fiscal year 2023 revenue up 4.5% to $572.4 million, achieving full year revised guidance— Achievements in the past fiscal year to expand DSA capacity, develop new services and reduce outsourcing expected to drive continued growth of fiscal 2024 DSA revenues— Anticipate achieving the balance of expected expense reductions in fiscal 2024— Conference call begins today at 4:30 pm ET.

Inotiv Inc represents 25.78 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $104.45 million with the latest information. NOTV stock price has been found in the range of $4.04 to $4.29.

If compared to the average trading volume of 255.34K shares, NOTV reached a trading volume of 115029 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Inotiv Inc [NOTV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NOTV shares is $12.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NOTV stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Inotiv Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Inotiv Inc is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for NOTV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for NOTV in the course of the last twelve months was 274.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.05.

Trading performance analysis for NOTV stock

Inotiv Inc [NOTV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.26. With this latest performance, NOTV shares gained by 58.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NOTV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.42 for Inotiv Inc [NOTV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.90, while it was recorded at 4.06 for the last single week of trading, and 4.19 for the last 200 days.

Inotiv Inc [NOTV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Inotiv Inc [NOTV] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.42 and a Gross Margin at +22.84. Inotiv Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.37.

Return on Total Capital for NOTV is now -0.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -15.19. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -33.40, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Inotiv Inc [NOTV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 155.17. Additionally, NOTV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 148.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Inotiv Inc [NOTV] managed to generate an average of -$53,780 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.Inotiv Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.05 and a Current Ratio set at 1.62.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Inotiv Inc [NOTV]

