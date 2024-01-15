Market cap of InflaRx N.V. [IFRX] reaches 101.86M – now what?

InflaRx N.V. [NASDAQ: IFRX] loss -1.14% or -0.02 points to close at $1.73 with a heavy trading volume of 186689 shares. The company report on January 4, 2024 at 7:00 AM that InflaRx Announces Positive Topline Results from the Multiple Ascending Dose (MAD) Phase I Study with C5aR Inhibitor INF904.

MAD pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic data support best-in-class potential of INF904 over tested dose range of 30 mg once per day (QD) to 90 mg twice per day (BID) for 14 days:.

Achieved ≥90% blockade of C5a-induced neutrophil activation over 14-day dosing period.

It opened the trading session at $1.76, the shares rose to $1.8424 and dropped to $1.67, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for IFRX points out that the company has recorded -58.31% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -51.75% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 431.48K shares, IFRX reached to a volume of 186689 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about InflaRx N.V. [IFRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IFRX shares is $10.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IFRX stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for InflaRx N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for InflaRx N.V. is set at 0.16 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.04.

Trading performance analysis for IFRX stock

InflaRx N.V. [IFRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.35. With this latest performance, IFRX shares gained by 21.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IFRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.26 for InflaRx N.V. [IFRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5136, while it was recorded at 1.8800 for the last single week of trading, and 3.2363 for the last 200 days.

InflaRx N.V. [IFRX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for IFRX is now -50.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -28.65. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.96, with Return on Assets sitting at -24.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, InflaRx N.V. [IFRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.54. Additionally, IFRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, InflaRx N.V. [IFRX] managed to generate an average of -$645,574 per employee.InflaRx N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.78 and a Current Ratio set at 11.93.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at InflaRx N.V. [IFRX]

