Market cap of Iczoom Group Inc [IZM] reaches 114.25M – now what?

Iczoom Group Inc [NASDAQ: IZM] slipped around -0.34 points on Friday, while shares priced at $11.06 at the close of the session, down -2.98%. The company report on January 4, 2024 at 8:00 AM that ICZOOM Announces SaaS Enhancement of One-Stop Components Procurement Platform to Support Customer Growth.

ICZOOM Group Inc. (Nasdaq: IZM) (the “Company” or “ICZOOM”), a B2B electronic component products e-commerce platform, announced today that the Company has completed an extensive SaaS enhancement of its one-stop components procurement platform to support customer growth.

ICZOOM’s SaaS enhancement further integrates R&D, operations, financial accounting and intelligent management systems for more efficient and streamlined enterprise workflow transactions. The enhancements also more tightly integrate support of blockchain technology, more robust security protocols and supply chain ERP management cloud platform service. Additionally, the new SaaS enhancement provides more feature-rich automated analytics, reporting, notification options, and intelligent management systems.

Iczoom Group Inc stock is now 6.04% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. IZM Stock saw the intraday high of $11.90 and lowest of $10.50 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 13.59, which means current price is +12.40% above from all time high which was touched on 01/12/24.

Compared to the average trading volume of 304.24K shares, IZM reached a trading volume of 412085 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Iczoom Group Inc is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for IZM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.62.

Iczoom Group Inc [IZM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.27. With this latest performance, IZM shares dropped by -1.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 104.06% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IZM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.45 for Iczoom Group Inc [IZM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.66, while it was recorded at 11.15 for the last single week of trading, and 7.09 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Iczoom Group Inc [IZM] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.41 and a Gross Margin at +2.47. Iczoom Group Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.82.

Return on Total Capital for IZM is now 3.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.02. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Iczoom Group Inc [IZM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 96.00. Additionally, IZM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Iczoom Group Inc [IZM] managed to generate an average of $16,066 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.41.Iczoom Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.17 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

