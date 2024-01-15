Market cap of Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc [AVIR] reaches 297.05M – now what?

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc [NASDAQ: AVIR] slipped around -0.02 points on Friday, while shares priced at $3.56 at the close of the session, down -0.56%. The company report on January 8, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Atea Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Initial Data from Phase 2 Study for Hepatitis C Virus (HCV) and Significant Enrollment Milestone for Phase 3 SUNRISE-3 Trial for COVID-19.

A 98% Sustained Virologic Response at Week 4 (SVR4) Post-Treatment Observed in Initial Data From 52 Patients in Lead-In Cohort in Phase 2 HCV Study.

Phase 3 SUNRISE-3 Enrollment Surpassed 650 Patients in Monotherapy Arm; First Interim Analysis by the Independent Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) Expected in March 2024.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc stock is now 16.72% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AVIR Stock saw the intraday high of $3.68 and lowest of $3.55 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.19, which means current price is +18.27% above from all time high which was touched on 01/12/24.

Compared to the average trading volume of 430.25K shares, AVIR reached a trading volume of 397952 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc [AVIR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AVIR shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AVIR stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc is set at 0.16 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.13.

How has AVIR stock performed recently?

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc [AVIR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.21. With this latest performance, AVIR shares gained by 20.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AVIR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.84 for Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc [AVIR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.08, while it was recorded at 3.41 for the last single week of trading, and 3.38 for the last 200 days.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc [AVIR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for AVIR is now -19.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.13. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc [AVIR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.49. Additionally, AVIR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc [AVIR] managed to generate an average of -$1,655,843 per employee.Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 31.93 and a Current Ratio set at 31.93.

Insider trade positions for Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc [AVIR]

