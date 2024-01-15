Market cap of Alterity Therapeutics Ltd ADR [ATHE] reaches 12.06M – now what?

Alterity Therapeutics Ltd ADR [NASDAQ: ATHE] gained 0.53% on the last trading session, reaching $1.90 price per share at the time. The company report on December 21, 2023 at 12:30 AM that Alterity Therapeutics Appoints Phillip Hains as Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Hains has served as the Company Secretary of Alterity since 2014, and his experience includes almost 30 years in corporate secretarial, accounting and general management through professional services firm Acclime and predecessor firm The CFO Solution.

Alterity Therapeutics Ltd ADR represents 6.35 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $12.06 million with the latest information. ATHE stock price has been found in the range of $1.85 to $2.0799.

If compared to the average trading volume of 678.89K shares, ATHE reached a trading volume of 85800 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Alterity Therapeutics Ltd ADR [ATHE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATHE shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATHE stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alterity Therapeutics Ltd ADR is set at 0.27 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.65.

Trading performance analysis for ATHE stock

Alterity Therapeutics Ltd ADR [ATHE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.21. With this latest performance, ATHE shares dropped by -21.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATHE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.41 for Alterity Therapeutics Ltd ADR [ATHE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.4070, while it was recorded at 1.9340 for the last single week of trading, and 2.6742 for the last 200 days.

Alterity Therapeutics Ltd ADR [ATHE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for ATHE is now -63.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -47.25. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -47.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -40.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alterity Therapeutics Ltd ADR [ATHE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.92. Additionally, ATHE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alterity Therapeutics Ltd ADR [ATHE] managed to generate an average of -$1,255,138 per employee.Alterity Therapeutics Ltd ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.17 and a Current Ratio set at 6.17.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Alterity Therapeutics Ltd ADR [ATHE]

