Market Analysts see Vista Gold Corp. [VGZ] gaining to $2.30. Time to buy?

Vista Gold Corp. [AMEX: VGZ] traded at a high on 01/12/24, posting a 11.63 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.41. The company report on January 8, 2024 at 6:40 AM that Vista Gold Corp. to Evaluate Staged Development Strategy for Mt Todd.

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE American and TSX: VGZ) (“Vista” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce plans to initiate a program at the Company’s 100%-owned Mt Todd gold project (“Mt Todd” or “Project”) directed at increasing near surface gold resources and further evaluating a staged development strategy. This program will build upon the extensive body of data underlying the Company’s 2022 feasibility study (the “2022 Feasibility Study”), its 2023 internal scoping-level study (the “2023 Scoping Study”), and previous drilling in the area immediately adjacent to the Batman deposit.

Staged development offers the distinct advantage of requiring substantially lower initial capital while retaining the longer-term potential to achieve world-class production levels. The 2023 Scoping Study indicated that a nominal 5 million tonne per year project could be designed and constructed with an initial capital expenditure of less than US$350 million, utilizing contract mining, and would achieve initial production in the range of 150,000 – 200,000 ounces of gold per year at very competitive all-in sustaining costs. For information on the 2023 Scoping Study, please see the Company’s news release dated March 1, 2023 available on SEDAR+.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 359248 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Vista Gold Corp. stands at 7.83% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.08%.

The market cap for VGZ stock reached $49.28 million, with 118.48 million shares outstanding and 116.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 336.90K shares, VGZ reached a trading volume of 359248 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Vista Gold Corp. [VGZ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VGZ shares is $2.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VGZ stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Vista Gold Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 27, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vista Gold Corp. is set at 0.04 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

How has VGZ stock performed recently?

Vista Gold Corp. [VGZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.82. With this latest performance, VGZ shares gained by 25.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VGZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.93 for Vista Gold Corp. [VGZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3780, while it was recorded at 0.3904 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4882 for the last 200 days.

Vista Gold Corp. [VGZ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for VGZ is now -68.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -40.55. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -40.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vista Gold Corp. [VGZ] managed to generate an average of -$352,214 per employee.Vista Gold Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.44 and a Current Ratio set at 5.44.

Insider trade positions for Vista Gold Corp. [VGZ]

The top three institutional holders of VGZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in VGZ stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in VGZ stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.