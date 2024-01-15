Market Analysts see Vintage Wine Estates Inc [VWE] falling to $1.50. Time to buy?

Vintage Wine Estates Inc [NASDAQ: VWE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.80% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.31%. The company report on January 4, 2024 at 4:15 PM that Vintage Wine Estates Names Ryan Watson as Chief Marketing Officer.

Selected to lead consumer-centric growth agenda and foster data-driven culture to define market opportunities, optimize portfolio strategy and strengthen brand desirability in-service of a virtuous marketing cycle.

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWE and VWEWW) (“VWE” or the “Company”), one of the top wine producers in the U.S., today announced the appointment of Ryan Watson as Chief Marketing Officer (“CMO”). Mr. Watson joins VWE with nearly 20 years’ experience in global, data-driven, consumer-oriented marketing and transformational strategies in both B2B and B2C verticals across a variety of industries. He will begin his duties on January 16, 2024.

Over the last 12 months, VWE stock dropped by -84.10%. The one-year Vintage Wine Estates Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 50.0. The average equity rating for VWE stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $29.55 million, with 59.36 million shares outstanding and 30.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 219.61K shares, VWE stock reached a trading volume of 101947 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Vintage Wine Estates Inc [VWE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VWE shares is $1.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VWE stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Vintage Wine Estates Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vintage Wine Estates Inc is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for VWE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.31.

VWE Stock Performance Analysis:

Vintage Wine Estates Inc [VWE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.31. With this latest performance, VWE shares dropped by -0.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VWE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.83 for Vintage Wine Estates Inc [VWE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5356, while it was recorded at 0.4765 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8421 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Vintage Wine Estates Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vintage Wine Estates Inc [VWE] shares currently have an operating margin of -14.30 and a Gross Margin at +27.51. Vintage Wine Estates Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -66.72.

Return on Total Capital for VWE is now -6.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -42.26. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -72.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -28.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vintage Wine Estates Inc [VWE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 194.39. Additionally, VWE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 60.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 115.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.30.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.Vintage Wine Estates Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.34 and a Current Ratio set at 1.37.

Vintage Wine Estates Inc [VWE] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of VWE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in VWE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in VWE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.