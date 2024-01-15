Market Analysts see SI-BONE Inc [SIBN] gaining to $20. Time to buy?

SI-BONE Inc [NASDAQ: SIBN] closed the trading session at $19.03 on 01/12/24. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $18.94, while the highest price level was $19.96. The company report on January 8, 2024 at 8:30 AM that SI-BONE Announces Preliminary Revenue for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023.

Fiscal Year 2023 revenue of $138.5 – $138.7 million representing growth of over 30%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The stocks have a year to date performance of -9.34 percent and weekly performance of -8.60 percent. The stock has been moved at -27.12 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.06 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 10.13 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 430.67K shares, SIBN reached to a volume of 275984 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about SI-BONE Inc [SIBN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SIBN shares is $26.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SIBN stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for SI-BONE Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SI-BONE Inc is set at 1.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for SIBN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.12.

SIBN stock trade performance evaluation

SI-BONE Inc [SIBN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.60. With this latest performance, SIBN shares dropped by -3.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SIBN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.93 for SI-BONE Inc [SIBN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.89, while it was recorded at 19.56 for the last single week of trading, and 21.88 for the last 200 days.

SI-BONE Inc [SIBN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SI-BONE Inc [SIBN] shares currently have an operating margin of -56.02 and a Gross Margin at +85.24. SI-BONE Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -57.57.

Return on Total Capital for SIBN is now -38.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -39.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -52.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -35.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SI-BONE Inc [SIBN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 40.11. Additionally, SIBN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 38.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SI-BONE Inc [SIBN] managed to generate an average of -$171,585 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.SI-BONE Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.74 and a Current Ratio set at 10.89.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for SI-BONE Inc [SIBN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SIBN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SI-BONE Inc go to 8.90%.

SI-BONE Inc [SIBN]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of SIBN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in SIBN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in SIBN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.