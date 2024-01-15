Market Analysts see Geospace Technologies Corp [GEOS] gaining to $17.25. Time to buy?

Geospace Technologies Corp [NASDAQ: GEOS] surged by $0.95 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $14.31 during the day while it closed the day at $14.04. The company report on January 3, 2024 at 4:30 PM that Geospace Technologies Sells $30M in Ocean Bottom Nodes.

Geospace Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: GEOS) today announced a $30 million contract with an international marine geophysical services provider for the purchase of the Company’s latest shallow water ocean bottom nodes known as Mariner™. This contract replaces the approximately $20 million contract announced in June 2023. Delivery of the Mariner products is complete, and revenue will be recognized in the first quarter of the fiscal year 2024.

“The marine survey activity we are observing through our customers is highly encouraging for us, especially in light of the recent releases of our advanced ocean bottom node products – Mariner™ and Aquanaut™,” said Walter R. Wheeler, President and CEO, Geospace Technologies. “As a manufacturing-centric company, we’re always pleased when a customer purchases our products. While the consolidation of our Houston operation allowed us to significantly lower costs and streamline our equipment rental operations, we are still an organization built around the manufacture and sale of equipment.”.

Geospace Technologies Corp stock has also gained 0.07% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GEOS stock has inclined by 5.48% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 82.22% and gained 8.33% year-on date.

The market cap for GEOS stock reached $187.01 million, with 13.19 million shares outstanding and 12.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 81.89K shares, GEOS reached a trading volume of 133814 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Geospace Technologies Corp [GEOS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GEOS shares is $17.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GEOS stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Singular Research have made an estimate for Geospace Technologies Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 24, 2018.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Geospace Technologies Corp is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for GEOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for GEOS in the course of the last twelve months was 141.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.90.

GEOS stock trade performance evaluation

Geospace Technologies Corp [GEOS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.07. With this latest performance, GEOS shares gained by 26.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 82.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 200.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GEOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.24 for Geospace Technologies Corp [GEOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.27, while it was recorded at 13.60 for the last single week of trading, and 9.99 for the last 200 days.

Geospace Technologies Corp [GEOS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Geospace Technologies Corp [GEOS] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.04 and a Gross Margin at +41.52. Geospace Technologies Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.80.

Return on Total Capital for GEOS is now 7.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.55. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.60, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Geospace Technologies Corp [GEOS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.58. Additionally, GEOS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Geospace Technologies Corp [GEOS] managed to generate an average of $17,924 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.86.Geospace Technologies Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.83.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Geospace Technologies Corp [GEOS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GEOS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Geospace Technologies Corp go to 37.00%.

Geospace Technologies Corp [GEOS]: Institutional Ownership

