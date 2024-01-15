Market Analysts see FlexShopper Inc [FPAY] gaining to $3. Time to buy?

FlexShopper Inc [NASDAQ: FPAY] traded at a low on 01/12/24, posting a -1.21 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.63. The company report on November 14, 2023 at 4:30 PM that FlexShopper, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Results for Quarter Ended September 30, 2023, vs. Quarter Ended September 30, 2022:.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 53207 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of FlexShopper Inc stands at 4.61% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.58%.

The market cap for FPAY stock reached $35.29 million, with 21.75 million shares outstanding and 12.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 78.95K shares, FPAY reached a trading volume of 53207 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about FlexShopper Inc [FPAY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FPAY shares is $2.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FPAY stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ascendiant Capital Markets have made an estimate for FlexShopper Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 10, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FlexShopper Inc is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for FPAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27.

How has FPAY stock performed recently?

FlexShopper Inc [FPAY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.21. With this latest performance, FPAY shares dropped by -11.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 72.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FPAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.61 for FlexShopper Inc [FPAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4673, while it was recorded at 1.6540 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2068 for the last 200 days.

FlexShopper Inc [FPAY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and FlexShopper Inc [FPAY] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.88 and a Gross Margin at +28.61. FlexShopper Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.93.

Return on Total Capital for FPAY is now -4.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.55. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 57.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, FlexShopper Inc [FPAY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 314.94. Additionally, FPAY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 75.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 65.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,170.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 74.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, FlexShopper Inc [FPAY] managed to generate an average of $114,333 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.97.

Insider trade positions for FlexShopper Inc [FPAY]

The top three institutional holders of FPAY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in FPAY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in FPAY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.