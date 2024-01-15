Market Analysts see Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp [DFLI] gaining to $4. Time to buy?

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp [NASDAQ: DFLI] traded at a low on 01/12/24, posting a -4.59 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.49. The company report on December 28, 2023 at 9:15 AM that Dragonfly Energy Is Expanding Into Remote Industrial Applications With Its Patented And Trusted Products.

If you’ve ever been driving across the country, you may have come across some remote industrial applications like a grey box with a panel on the side of a freeway. These remote industrial applications are often crucial to safety as they can be instrumental for street lights, remote charging applications or phones for emergencies. For remote locations, it is essential that these devices are self-sustaining and able to stay online with minimal maintenance. Remote industrial applications also need to be reliable and scalable in order to be a more profitable solution than the diesel generator predecessors which are inefficient for longer stretches or semi-permanent operations.

Nevada-based Dragonfly Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI) is a leading manufacturer of deep-cycle lithium-ion batteries and is now expanding into yet another industry to provide solar energy storage for industrial remote applications. It is partnering with companies like Ameresco and Connexa in its foray into this new market.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 419561 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp stands at 7.07% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.66%.

The market cap for DFLI stock reached $28.66 million, with 43.27 million shares outstanding and 23.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 568.91K shares, DFLI reached a trading volume of 419561 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp [DFLI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DFLI shares is $1.49 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DFLI stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH MKM have made an estimate for Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for DFLI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.22.

How has DFLI stock performed recently?

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp [DFLI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.51. With this latest performance, DFLI shares dropped by -7.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -72.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DFLI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.62 for Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp [DFLI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6065, while it was recorded at 0.5210 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9836 for the last 200 days.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp [DFLI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp [DFLI] shares currently have an operating margin of -39.42 and a Gross Margin at +27.83. Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -45.88.

Return on Total Capital for DFLI is now -70.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -108.89. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -288.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -47.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp [DFLI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 211.53. Additionally, DFLI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 31.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp [DFLI] managed to generate an average of -$223,565 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 77.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.05.Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.51 and a Current Ratio set at 1.54.

Insider trade positions for Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp [DFLI]

