Lyra Therapeutics Inc [LYRA] Is Currently 2.28 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Lyra Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: LYRA] gained 2.28% or 0.12 points to close at $5.38 with a heavy trading volume of 66039 shares. The company report on November 7, 2023 at 4:01 PM that Lyra Therapeutics Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update.

– Additional Phase 2 BEACON trial CT scan data demonstrated statistically significant improvement in sinus opacification with LYR-220 and provided radiological evidence of improvement in chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS) patients who have had prior ethmoid sinus surgery –.

– Emerging data further support the previously reported positive BEACON topline results demonstrating CRS symptom improvement –.

It opened the trading session at $5.19, the shares rose to $5.45 and dropped to $5.11, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for LYRA points out that the company has recorded 75.82% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -189.25% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 209.04K shares, LYRA reached to a volume of 66039 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Lyra Therapeutics Inc [LYRA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LYRA shares is $11.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LYRA stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Lyra Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lyra Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for LYRA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 199.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.95.

Trading performance analysis for LYRA stock

Lyra Therapeutics Inc [LYRA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.28. With this latest performance, LYRA shares gained by 34.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 75.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 90.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LYRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.38 for Lyra Therapeutics Inc [LYRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.97, while it was recorded at 5.32 for the last single week of trading, and 3.40 for the last 200 days.

Lyra Therapeutics Inc [LYRA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lyra Therapeutics Inc [LYRA] shares currently have an operating margin of -4034.48 and a Gross Margin at +21.72. Lyra Therapeutics Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4055.61.

Return on Total Capital for LYRA is now -91.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -95.21. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -96.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -67.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lyra Therapeutics Inc [LYRA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.17. Additionally, LYRA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lyra Therapeutics Inc [LYRA] managed to generate an average of -$953,069 per employee.Lyra Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.45 and a Current Ratio set at 5.45.

Lyra Therapeutics Inc [LYRA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LYRA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lyra Therapeutics Inc go to -1.60%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Lyra Therapeutics Inc [LYRA]

The top three institutional holders of LYRA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in LYRA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in LYRA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.