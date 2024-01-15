Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc [LIND] Stock trading around $9.35 per share: What’s Next?

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: LIND] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.49% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -10.95%. The company report on November 15, 2023 at 7:00 AM that LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS AND NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC EXTEND AND EXPAND STRATEGIC RELATIONSHIP THROUGH 2040.

Expedition Cruise Pioneer Announces 17-Year Relationship Extension to Include Global Branding Rights That Enable Expansion to New Market Segments, Increased Worldwide Sales and Marketing, and Enhanced Onboard Guest Experiences to Drive Growth .

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIND), the recognized global leader and a pioneer in the expedition cruises and adventure travel industry, announced today the long-term extension and expansion of the Lindblad Expeditions brand’s strategic relationship with renowned exploration and scientific discovery brand National Geographic.

Over the last 12 months, LIND stock dropped by -5.17%. The one-year Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 34.39. The average equity rating for LIND stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $499.20 million, with 53.11 million shares outstanding and 36.22 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 411.81K shares, LIND stock reached a trading volume of 254257 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc [LIND]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LIND shares is $14.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LIND stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for LIND stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for LIND in the course of the last twelve months was 509.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.78.

LIND Stock Performance Analysis:

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc [LIND] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.95. With this latest performance, LIND shares gained by 6.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LIND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.23 for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc [LIND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.68, while it was recorded at 9.93 for the last single week of trading, and 9.22 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc [LIND] shares currently have an operating margin of -14.96 and a Gross Margin at +22.36. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -26.42.

Return on Total Capital for LIND is now -12.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.55. Additionally, LIND Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 125.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 70.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc [LIND] managed to generate an average of -$125,147 per employee.Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.78 and a Current Ratio set at 0.81.

LIND Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LIND. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc go to 25.00%.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc [LIND] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of LIND stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of shares, which is approximately %. BLACKROCK INC., holding shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with ownership which is approximately %.