Leerink Partners lifts Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc [RPHM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc [NASDAQ: RPHM] plunged by $0.0 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $1.7001 during the day while it closed the day at $1.68. The company report on December 14, 2023 at 9:05 AM that Reneo Pharmaceuticals Announces Results from Pivotal STRIDE Study of Mavodelpar in Primary Mitochondrial Myopathies (PMM).

The STRIDE study did not meet its primary or secondary efficacy endpoint.

The company to suspend mavodelpar development and implement a workforce reduction.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc stock has also gained 1.82% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RPHM stock has declined by -77.05% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -77.17% and gained 5.00% year-on date.

The market cap for RPHM stock reached $55.96 million, with 24.70 million shares outstanding and 22.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.01M shares, RPHM reached a trading volume of 374662 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc [RPHM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RPHM shares is $11.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RPHM stock is a recommendation set at 3.12. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Leerink Partners have made an estimate for Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc is set at 0.31 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.77.

RPHM stock trade performance evaluation

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc [RPHM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.82. With this latest performance, RPHM shares dropped by -76.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -77.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RPHM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.10 for Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc [RPHM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.6911, while it was recorded at 1.6800 for the last single week of trading, and 6.7642 for the last 200 days.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc [RPHM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for RPHM is now -43.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -41.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -42.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -39.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc [RPHM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.46. Additionally, RPHM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc [RPHM] managed to generate an average of -$1,082,396 per employee.Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.49 and a Current Ratio set at 9.49.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc [RPHM]: Institutional Ownership

