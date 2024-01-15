ITeos Therapeutics Inc [ITOS] gain 3.47% so far this year. What now?

ITeos Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: ITOS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.42% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.89%. The company report on January 8, 2024 at 7:00 AM that iTeos Announces 2024 Strategic Priorities and Anticipated Milestones.

– TIGIT program clinical data readouts anticipated in 2024, including two Phase 2 trials assessing belrestotug + dostarlimab in 1L NSCLC and 1L HNSCC.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

– Adenosine portfolio clinical data readouts anticipated in second half of 2024, including inupadenant’s Phase 2 A2A-005 and EOS-984’s Phase 1 trial.

Over the last 12 months, ITOS stock dropped by -40.99%. The one-year ITeos Therapeutics Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 65.67. The average equity rating for ITOS stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $405.39 million, with 35.61 million shares outstanding and 28.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 470.67K shares, ITOS stock reached a trading volume of 292539 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on ITeos Therapeutics Inc [ITOS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ITOS shares is $33.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ITOS stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for ITeos Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ITeos Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for ITOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.74.

ITOS Stock Performance Analysis:

ITeos Therapeutics Inc [ITOS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.89. With this latest performance, ITOS shares gained by 4.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ITOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.97 for ITeos Therapeutics Inc [ITOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.34, while it was recorded at 11.10 for the last single week of trading, and 12.28 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ITeos Therapeutics Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ITeos Therapeutics Inc [ITOS] shares currently have an operating margin of +47.20 and a Gross Margin at +99.70. ITeos Therapeutics Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +36.11.

Return on Total Capital for ITOS is now 20.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.79. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ITeos Therapeutics Inc [ITOS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.70. Additionally, ITOS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ITeos Therapeutics Inc [ITOS] managed to generate an average of $773,216 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 36.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.ITeos Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 21.94 and a Current Ratio set at 21.94.

ITeos Therapeutics Inc [ITOS] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ITOS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ITOS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ITOS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.