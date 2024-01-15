Ispire Technology Inc [ISPR] Stock trading around $10.03 per share: What’s Next?

Ispire Technology Inc [NASDAQ: ISPR] slipped around -0.21 points on Friday, while shares priced at $10.03 at the close of the session, down -2.05%. The company report on January 4, 2024 at 8:30 AM that Ispire Technology Inc. Earns ISO Certifications for its Malaysia Manufacturing Facility.

Award of Multiple ISO Certifications Are Important Steps in the Company’s Global Gross-Margin Expansion Strategy.

Ispire Technology Inc. (“Ispire” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ISPR), a leader in the development and commercialization of vaping technology and precision dosing, announced that its subsidiary, Ispire Malaysia Sdn Bhd, received ISO9001: 2015 Quality Management System, ISO14001: 2015 Environmental Management System, ISO13485: 2016 Quality Management System Medical Device certifications for its 31,000 sq ft manufacturing facility in Malaysia. Ispire is a leader in vaping technology, research and development and design and innovation that is forging the worldwide industry standard for vaporized products. The Company offers a complete line of cartridges, pod systems, disposables and batteries.”Earning three ISO certifications at our Malaysian manufacturing facility is a testament to our team’s ability to quickly bring the facility up to some of the highest standards in the industry, allowing us to expand our gross margins, geopolitically derisk our production and service other businesses who need manufacturing for their vape hardware,” said Ispire Technology Co-Chief Executive Officer Michael Wang. “Currently, our Malaysian manufacturing facility has already received initial orders and is quickly moving into production readiness. As the facility ramps up production, our gross margin is expected to increase due to the lack of a tariff when assembling products in Malaysia and then shipping them to the U.S. This is in contrast to the 25% tariff incurred when shipping finished products from China. Additionally, by owning the factory, we also expect to be able to realize a profit on product assembly, which was formerly outsourced to a third party. We anticipate that these efficiency improvements will help drive gross-margin growth across the Company’s full array of high-quality vaping products.”ISO (International Organization for Standardization) certifications play a crucial role in the manufacturing industry by setting international standards for quality, safety, efficiency and other aspects of operations. ISO certifications help Ispire’s manufacturing facilities improve their processes, reduce errors and enhance product quality, leading to higher customer satisfaction. By adhering to these standards, Ispire Malaysia’s manufacturing facility will be able to streamline its operations, reduce waste and optimize resource utilization, leading to improved productivity and cost savings for the Company. Since ISO certifications are also recognized globally and indicate that Ispire Malaysia’s manufacturing facility meets specific standards and guidelines, the certifications also have the potential to make it easier for the Company to access global markets. Wang concluded, “We want to leverage third-party factories as well as our own manufacturing to ensure we have an uninterrupted global supply chain. Having our own factory infrastructure in Malaysia is expected to allow us to maximize gross margin on key high-volume products. By consistently delivering high-quality vaping products and services aligned with ISO standards, we expect that this will also increase customer satisfaction and loyalty, leading to repeat business and positive word-of-mouth recommendations.”.

Ispire Technology Inc stock is now -17.31% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ISPR Stock saw the intraday high of $10.64 and lowest of $9.91 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 19.78, which means current price is +1.21% above from all time high which was touched on 01/05/24.

Compared to the average trading volume of 167.21K shares, ISPR reached a trading volume of 77475 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ispire Technology Inc [ISPR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ISPR shares is $18.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ISPR stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ispire Technology Inc is set at 1.00 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.64.

How has ISPR stock performed recently?

Ispire Technology Inc [ISPR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.63. With this latest performance, ISPR shares gained by 2.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.94% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ISPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.29 for Ispire Technology Inc [ISPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.11, while it was recorded at 11.06 for the last single week of trading.

Ispire Technology Inc [ISPR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ispire Technology Inc [ISPR] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.95 and a Gross Margin at +18.23. Ispire Technology Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.28.

Return on Total Capital for ISPR is now -19.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -26.23. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.27, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ispire Technology Inc [ISPR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 13.71. Additionally, ISPR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ispire Technology Inc [ISPR] managed to generate an average of -$88,386 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.21.Ispire Technology Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.41 and a Current Ratio set at 1.51.

Insider trade positions for Ispire Technology Inc [ISPR]

