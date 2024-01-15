IO Biotech Inc [IOBT] Is Currently -0.53 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

IO Biotech Inc [NASDAQ: IOBT] loss -0.53% or -0.01 points to close at $1.89 with a heavy trading volume of 80029 shares. The company report on December 21, 2023 at 8:30 AM that IO Biotech Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 2 Neoadjuvant/Adjuvant Solid Tumor Basket Trial.

“We continue to see promising data and a favorable safety profile supporting use of our lead investigational therapeutic cancer vaccine candidate, IO102-IO103, combined with PD-1 inhibitors to treat various types of cancer, including melanoma, lung cancer and head and neck cancer,” said Mai-Britt Zocca, PhD, President and CEO of IO Biotech. “In patients with advanced melanoma, the activity and tolerability profile of IO102-IO103 and a PD-1 inhibitor has been demonstrated in the Phase 1/2 trial and we are now conducting a pivotal Phase 3 trial in patients with advanced melanoma, with enrollment completed in that study and an interim analysis planned in 2024. We are embarking on this neoadjuvant/adjuvant trial with the goal of also helping patients in earlier disease settings.”.

It opened the trading session at $1.90, the shares rose to $1.94 and dropped to $1.85, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for IOBT points out that the company has recorded 6.18% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -130.49% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 135.63K shares, IOBT reached to a volume of 80029 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IOBT shares is $9.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IOBT stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IO Biotech Inc is set at 0.15 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.51.

Trading performance analysis for IOBT stock

IO Biotech Inc [IOBT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.57. With this latest performance, IOBT shares gained by 60.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IOBT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.83 for IO Biotech Inc [IOBT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3527, while it was recorded at 1.9360 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6502 for the last 200 days.

IO Biotech Inc [IOBT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for IOBT is now -40.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -40.48. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -40.74, with Return on Assets sitting at -38.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, IO Biotech Inc [IOBT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.01. Additionally, IOBT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, IO Biotech Inc [IOBT] managed to generate an average of -$1,253,649 per employee.IO Biotech Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.96 and a Current Ratio set at 12.96.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at IO Biotech Inc [IOBT]

The top three institutional holders of IOBT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in IOBT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in IOBT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.