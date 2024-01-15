Industrial Logistics Properties Trust [ILPT] is -8.94% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust [NASDAQ: ILPT] traded at a low on 01/12/24, posting a -0.70 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $4.28. The company report on January 11, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Announces Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Nasdaq: ILPT) today announced a regular quarterly cash distribution on its common shares of $0.01 per common share ($0.04 per share per year). This distribution will be paid to ILPT’s common shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 22, 2024 and distributed on or about February 15, 2024.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 450395 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stands at 4.37% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.45%.

The market cap for ILPT stock reached $281.80 million, with 65.57 million shares outstanding and 58.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 493.56K shares, ILPT reached a trading volume of 450395 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Industrial Logistics Properties Trust [ILPT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ILPT shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ILPT stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for ILPT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for ILPT in the course of the last twelve months was 9.67.

How has ILPT stock performed recently?

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust [ILPT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.94. With this latest performance, ILPT shares gained by 5.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ILPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.64 for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust [ILPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.80, while it was recorded at 4.47 for the last single week of trading, and 3.16 for the last 200 days.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust [ILPT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust [ILPT] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.06 and a Gross Margin at +45.48. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -58.44.

Return on Total Capital for ILPT is now 3.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.73. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -24.81, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust [ILPT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 540.29. Additionally, ILPT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 75.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 537.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 83.94.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.

Earnings analysis for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust [ILPT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ILPT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust go to 0.60%.

Insider trade positions for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust [ILPT]

The top three institutional holders of ILPT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ILPT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ILPT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.