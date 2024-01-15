Immunocore Holdings plc ADR [IMCR] Is Currently -3.02 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Immunocore Holdings plc ADR [NASDAQ: IMCR] plunged by -$2.23 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $74.77 during the day while it closed the day at $71.56. The company report on January 5, 2024 at 7:00 AM that Immunocore announces strategic priorities and pipeline expansion ahead of 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference presentation.

Increasing commercial access to KIMMTRAK (tebentafusp-tebn) globally, and pursuing future growth opportunities with two registrational trials in advanced cutaneous melanoma and adjuvant uveal melanoma.

Immunocore Holdings plc ADR stock has also gained 7.53% of its value over the past 7 days. However, IMCR stock has inclined by 48.16% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 12.87% and gained 4.74% year-on date.

The market cap for IMCR stock reached $3.54 billion, with 49.44 million shares outstanding and 48.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 358.38K shares, IMCR reached a trading volume of 274799 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Immunocore Holdings plc ADR [IMCR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IMCR shares is $80.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IMCR stock is a recommendation set at 1.29. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Immunocore Holdings plc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Immunocore Holdings plc ADR is set at 3.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for IMCR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for IMCR in the course of the last twelve months was 160.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.24.

IMCR stock trade performance evaluation

Immunocore Holdings plc ADR [IMCR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.53. With this latest performance, IMCR shares gained by 15.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IMCR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.32 for Immunocore Holdings plc ADR [IMCR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.45, while it was recorded at 72.26 for the last single week of trading, and 56.63 for the last 200 days.

Immunocore Holdings plc ADR [IMCR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Immunocore Holdings plc ADR [IMCR] shares currently have an operating margin of -36.12 and a Gross Margin at +95.42. Immunocore Holdings plc ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -28.68.

Return on Total Capital for IMCR is now -17.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Immunocore Holdings plc ADR [IMCR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.86. Additionally, IMCR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.46.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.Immunocore Holdings plc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.24 and a Current Ratio set at 4.26.

Immunocore Holdings plc ADR [IMCR]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of IMCR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in IMCR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in IMCR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.