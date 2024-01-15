Ideanomics Inc [IDEX] Stock trading around $1.64 per share: What’s Next?

Ideanomics Inc [NASDAQ: IDEX] price plunged by -8.64 percent to reach at -$0.15. The company report on November 27, 2023 at 1:45 PM that CORRECTION BY SOURCE: Ideanomics Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Notice Regarding Late Form 10-Q and Subsequent Compliance Determination.

This corrects and replaces the release that was issued on November 24, 2023.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) (“Ideanomics” or the “Company”) today announced that on November 17, 2023, the Company received written notice from the Listing Qualifications Staff of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) stating that the Company’s securities were subject to delisting due to the Company’s then non-compliance with Nasdaq’s filing requirement, as set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1), because the Company had not yet filed its Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2023 (the “Form 10-Q”) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The Company subsequently filed the Form 10-Q with the SEC on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, and on November 22, 2023, the Staff notified the Company that it had regained compliance with the filing requirement and that the matter has been closed.

A sum of 273455 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 238.69K shares. Ideanomics Inc shares reached a high of $1.85 and dropped to a low of $1.615 until finishing in the latest session at $1.64.

The one-year IDEX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 99.99. The average equity rating for IDEX stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Ideanomics Inc [IDEX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IDEX shares is $30387.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IDEX stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Ideanomics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ideanomics Inc is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for IDEX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16.

IDEX Stock Performance Analysis:

Ideanomics Inc [IDEX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.19. With this latest performance, IDEX shares gained by 6.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -85.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IDEX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.51 for Ideanomics Inc [IDEX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.9156, while it was recorded at 1.8930 for the last single week of trading, and 5.4341 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ideanomics Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ideanomics Inc [IDEX] shares currently have an operating margin of -159.31 and a Gross Margin at -8.45. Ideanomics Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -258.27.

Return on Total Capital for IDEX is now -52.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -98.08. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -102.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -61.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ideanomics Inc [IDEX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.25. Additionally, IDEX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ideanomics Inc [IDEX] managed to generate an average of -$461,402 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Ideanomics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.27 and a Current Ratio set at 0.42.

Ideanomics Inc [IDEX] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of IDEX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in IDEX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in IDEX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.