HSBC Securities slashes price target on TDCX Inc ADR [TDCX] – find out why.

TDCX Inc ADR [NYSE: TDCX] loss -0.31% on the last trading session, reaching $6.45 price per share at the time. The company report on January 3, 2024 at 6:05 AM that TDCX Inc. Announces Receipt of a Preliminary Non-Binding Proposal to Acquire the Remaining Outstanding Class A Ordinary Shares of the Company.

TDCX Inc. (“TDCX” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TDCX), today announced that its board of directors (the “Board”) has received a preliminary non-binding proposal letter (the “Proposal Letter”), dated January 2, 2024, from Mr. Laurent Junique, Founder, Executive Chairman, Director, CEO, and ultimate beneficial owner of the Company (the “Founder”), to acquire all of the outstanding ordinary shares of the Company (the “Ordinary Shares”), including the Class A ordinary shares represented by the American Depositary Shares of the Company (the “ADSs”, each representing one Class A ordinary share) that are not already held by the Founder for a proposed purchase price of US$6.60 per Ordinary Share or ADS in cash (the “Proposed Transaction”). A copy of the Proposal Letter is attached hereto as Exhibit A.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The Company has formed a special committee of the Board, comprised solely of independent and disinterested directors, to consider the Proposal Letter and the Proposed Transaction and make recommendation to the Board. The Board expects that the special committee will retain independent legal and financial advisors to assist in the review of the Proposed Transaction. The Company cautions that the Board has just received the Proposal Letter and has not made any decisions with respect to the Proposal Letter and the Proposed Transaction. There can be no assurance that the Founder will make any definitive offer to the Company, that any definitive agreement relating to the Proposal Letter will be entered into between the Company and the Founder, or that the Proposed Transaction or any other similar transaction will be approved or consummated. The Company does not undertake any obligation to provide any updates with respect to this or any other transaction, except as required under applicable law.

TDCX Inc ADR represents 22.89 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $147.64 million with the latest information. TDCX stock price has been found in the range of $6.4101 to $6.57.

If compared to the average trading volume of 172.41K shares, TDCX reached a trading volume of 51764 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about TDCX Inc ADR [TDCX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TDCX shares is $7.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TDCX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for TDCX Inc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TDCX Inc ADR is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for TDCX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for TDCX in the course of the last twelve months was 1.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 8.16.

Trading performance analysis for TDCX stock

TDCX Inc ADR [TDCX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.90. With this latest performance, TDCX shares gained by 42.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TDCX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.05 for TDCX Inc ADR [TDCX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.00, while it was recorded at 6.47 for the last single week of trading, and 6.58 for the last 200 days.

TDCX Inc ADR [TDCX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TDCX Inc ADR [TDCX] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.43 and a Gross Margin at +26.51. TDCX Inc ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.80.

Return on Total Capital for TDCX is now 23.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 19.11. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TDCX Inc ADR [TDCX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.85. Additionally, TDCX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TDCX Inc ADR [TDCX] managed to generate an average of $4,255 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.03.TDCX Inc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.16 and a Current Ratio set at 8.16.

TDCX Inc ADR [TDCX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TDCX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TDCX Inc ADR go to 10.39%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at TDCX Inc ADR [TDCX]

The top three institutional holders of TDCX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in TDCX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in TDCX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.