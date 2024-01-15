High Tide Inc. [HITI] Revenue clocked in at $349.31 million, up 8.59% YTD: What’s Next?

High Tide Inc. [NASDAQ: HITI] price plunged by -1.67 percent to reach at -$0.03. The company report on January 12, 2024 at 6:00 AM that High Tide to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results.

High Tide Inc. (“High Tide” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: HITI) (TSXV: HITI) (FSE: 2LYA), the high-impact, retail-forward enterprise built to deliver real-world value across every component of cannabis, announced today that it will release its financial and operational results for the quarter and year ended October 31, 2023, after financial markets close on Monday, January 29, 2024. High Tide’s fourth quarter and year-end 2023 financial and operational results will be available on SEDAR+, EDGAR, and on the Company’s website at https://hightideinc.com/invest.

Following the release of its fourth quarter and year-end financial and operational results, High Tide will host a webcast with Raj Grover, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Sergio Patino, Chief Financial Officer, to discuss the Company’s financial results and its plans for 2024, at 11:30 AM Eastern Time on Tuesday, January 30.

A sum of 297956 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 206.62K shares. High Tide Inc. shares reached a high of $1.8519 and dropped to a low of $1.74 until finishing in the latest session at $1.77.

Guru’s Opinion on High Tide Inc. [HITI]:

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for High Tide Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 23, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for High Tide Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for HITI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for HITI in the course of the last twelve months was 12.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

HITI Stock Performance Analysis:

High Tide Inc. [HITI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.12. With this latest performance, HITI shares gained by 19.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HITI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.82 for High Tide Inc. [HITI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5437, while it was recorded at 1.7560 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4261 for the last 200 days.

Insight into High Tide Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and High Tide Inc. [HITI] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.64 and a Gross Margin at +5.23. High Tide Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20.11.

Return on Total Capital for HITI is now -9.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -36.81. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -47.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, High Tide Inc. [HITI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 44.70. Additionally, HITI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.44. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 27.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, High Tide Inc. [HITI] managed to generate an average of -$55,197 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 45.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.37.High Tide Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.16.

High Tide Inc. [HITI] Institutonal Ownership Details

