GEE Group Inc [JOB] moved up 2.71: Why It’s Important

GEE Group Inc [AMEX: JOB] closed the trading session at $0.47 on 01/12/24. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.45, while the highest price level was $0.47. The company report on December 18, 2023 at 4:30 PM that GEE Group Announces Results for the Fiscal 2023 Full Year and Fourth Quarter.

GEE Group Inc. (NYSE American:JOB) together with its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the “Company,” “GEE Group,” “our” or “we”), a provider of professional staffing services and human resource solutions, today announced consolidated results for the fiscal year and fourth quarter ended September 30, 2023. All amounts presented herein are consolidated or derived from consolidated amounts, and are rounded and represent approximations, accordingly.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -6.64 percent and weekly performance of -3.11 percent. The stock has been moved at -6.71 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -10.28 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -19.88 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 158.50K shares, JOB reached to a volume of 223109 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about GEE Group Inc [JOB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JOB shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JOB stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for GEE Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 02, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GEE Group Inc is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for JOB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for JOB in the course of the last twelve months was 8.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.67.

JOB stock trade performance evaluation

GEE Group Inc [JOB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.11. With this latest performance, JOB shares dropped by -10.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JOB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.52 for GEE Group Inc [JOB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5255, while it was recorded at 0.4655 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5181 for the last 200 days.

GEE Group Inc [JOB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GEE Group Inc [JOB] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.88 and a Gross Margin at +32.54. GEE Group Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.18.

Return on Total Capital for JOB is now 2.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.77. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GEE Group Inc [JOB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.61. Additionally, JOB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GEE Group Inc [JOB] managed to generate an average of $37,522 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.21.GEE Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.67 and a Current Ratio set at 3.67.

GEE Group Inc [JOB]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of JOB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in JOB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in JOB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.