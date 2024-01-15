Gatos Silver Inc [GATO] moved up 4.06: Why It’s Important

Gatos Silver Inc [NYSE: GATO] closed the trading session at $6.41 on 01/12/24. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $6.35, while the highest price level was $6.73. The company report on January 9, 2024 at 4:15 PM that Gatos Silver Reports 2023 Silver Production Near Top End of Guidance.

Dale Andres, CEO of Gatos Silver, commented: “The CLG mine performed very well during the fourth quarter and full year 2023. The operation achieved another record for mill throughput, with a quarterly average higher than 3,000 tonnes per day during the fourth quarter. This was the fourth consecutive quarterly increase in mill throughput rate, partially offsetting the expected lower grades of ore mined in 2023 compared with 2022. We are very encouraged by recent mill throughput tests, which indicate that 3,500 tonnes per day is possible without significant capital investment. We are also continuing to evaluate mill expansion options up to 4,000 tonnes per day in conjunction with further mine life extension opportunities.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -1.99 percent and weekly performance of 8.28 percent. The stock has been moved at 32.71 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 15.70 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 39.96 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 303.80K shares, GATO reached to a volume of 314563 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Gatos Silver Inc [GATO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GATO shares is $6.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GATO stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Gatos Silver Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gatos Silver Inc is set at 0.34 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.48.

GATO stock trade performance evaluation

Gatos Silver Inc [GATO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.28. With this latest performance, GATO shares gained by 15.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GATO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.85 for Gatos Silver Inc [GATO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.91, while it was recorded at 5.98 for the last single week of trading, and 5.30 for the last 200 days.

Gatos Silver Inc [GATO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for GATO is now -7.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.15. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Gatos Silver Inc [GATO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.49. Additionally, GATO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gatos Silver Inc [GATO] managed to generate an average of $726,450 per employee.Gatos Silver Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.92 and a Current Ratio set at 1.92.

Gatos Silver Inc [GATO]: Institutional Ownership

