Gabelli & Co lifts KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc [KLXE] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: KLXE] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.10% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -8.60%. The company report on December 5, 2023 at 10:25 AM that Sidoti Events, LLC’s Virtual December Small-Cap Conference.

Sidoti Events, LLC, an affiliate of Sidoti & Company, LLC, has released the presentation schedule and weblinks for its two-day December Small-Cap Conference taking place Wednesday and Thursday, December 6-7, 2023. The presentation schedule is subject to change. Please visit www.sidoti.com

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Over the last 12 months, KLXE stock dropped by -32.75%. The one-year KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 41.92. The average equity rating for KLXE stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $169.19 million, with 13.90 million shares outstanding and 13.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 121.04K shares, KLXE stock reached a trading volume of 126581 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc [KLXE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KLXE shares is $17.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KLXE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gabelli & Co have made an estimate for KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for KLXE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for KLXE in the course of the last twelve months was 4.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.66.

KLXE Stock Performance Analysis:

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc [KLXE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.60. With this latest performance, KLXE shares gained by 14.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KLXE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.67 for KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc [KLXE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.17, while it was recorded at 10.58 for the last single week of trading, and 10.40 for the last 200 days.

Insight into KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc [KLXE] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.16 and a Gross Margin at +13.24. KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.40.

Return on Total Capital for KLXE is now 10.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.08. Additionally, KLXE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 104.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 75.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc [KLXE] managed to generate an average of -$1,743 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.83.KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.66 and a Current Ratio set at 1.88.

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc [KLXE] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of KLXE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in KLXE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in KLXE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.