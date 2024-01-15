Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd ADR [FRSX] Revenue clocked in at $0.46 million, down -2.91% YTD: What’s Next?

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd ADR [NASDAQ: FRSX] price plunged by -3.85 percent to reach at -$0.04. The company report on January 9, 2024 at 8:10 AM that Foresight CEO Letter to Shareholders.

A sum of 124092 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 79.95K shares. Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd ADR shares reached a high of $1.06 and dropped to a low of $0.961 until finishing in the latest session at $1.00.

The one-year FRSX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 78.35. The average equity rating for FRSX stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd ADR [FRSX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FRSX shares is $4.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FRSX stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2018.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd ADR is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for FRSX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 33.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.93.

FRSX Stock Performance Analysis:

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd ADR [FRSX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.09. With this latest performance, FRSX shares dropped by -17.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FRSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.46 for Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd ADR [FRSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4285, while it was recorded at 1.0310 for the last single week of trading, and 2.0782 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd ADR Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd ADR [FRSX] shares currently have an operating margin of -3173.64 and a Gross Margin at +14.55. Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3941.09.

Return on Total Capital for FRSX is now -43.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -55.49. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -58.12, with Return on Assets sitting at -51.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd ADR [FRSX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.07. Additionally, FRSX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd ADR [FRSX] managed to generate an average of -$837,127 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.45 and a Current Ratio set at 6.45.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd ADR [FRSX] Institutonal Ownership Details

