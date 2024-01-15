For Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. [USAP], Analyst sees a rise to $16. What next?

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. [NASDAQ: USAP] surged by $0.63 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $19.79 during the day while it closed the day at $19.60. The company report on December 18, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Universal Stainless Engages EisnerAmper as New Audit Firm.

Christopher Zimmer, President and Chief Executive Officer of Universal Stainless, commented: “EisnerAmper is a top 20 accounting firm, which is recognized for its high quality client service. They are a great fit for Universal Stainless and we look forward to working with them as we continue to pursue our growth strategy.”.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. stock has also loss -0.61% of its value over the past 7 days. However, USAP stock has inclined by 67.38% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 36.02% and lost -2.39% year-on date.

The market cap for USAP stock reached $178.16 million, with 9.05 million shares outstanding and 8.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 62.85K shares, USAP reached a trading volume of 87316 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. [USAP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for USAP shares is $19.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on USAP stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. is set at 1.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for USAP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for USAP in the course of the last twelve months was 40.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.02.

USAP stock trade performance evaluation

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. [USAP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.61. With this latest performance, USAP shares gained by 23.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 147.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for USAP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.33 for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. [USAP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.17, while it was recorded at 19.80 for the last single week of trading, and 13.48 for the last 200 days.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. [USAP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. [USAP] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.46 and a Gross Margin at +6.72. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.99.

Return on Total Capital for USAP is now -2.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.65. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. [USAP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 45.01. Additionally, USAP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 43.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. [USAP] managed to generate an average of -$12,979 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.02 and a Current Ratio set at 4.38.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. [USAP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for USAP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. go to 3.15%.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. [USAP]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of USAP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in USAP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in USAP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.