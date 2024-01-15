For Society Pass Inc [SOPA], Analyst sees a rise to $3.50. What next?

Society Pass Inc [NASDAQ: SOPA] slipped around 0.0 points on Friday, while shares priced at $0.25 at the close of the session, down -2.80%. The company report on January 10, 2024 at 9:13 AM that Society Pass Inc. (Nasdaq: SOPA) 1Q 2024 Shareholder Update and Analyst Recommendations.

SOPA has accomplished annual triple digit revenue growth over the past four years through its innovative business model by acquiring high growth companies such as: Thoughtful Media Group, a Thailand-based, a social commerce-focused, premium digital video multi-platform network; NusaTrip, a leading Indonesia-based Online Travel Agency; VLeisure, Vietnam’s leading provider of hotel management and payment solutions; Gorilla Global, a Singapore-based, mobile network operator; and Leflair, Vietnam’s leading lifestyle e-commerce platform.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Society Pass Inc stock is now -17.75% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SOPA Stock saw the intraday high of $0.266 and lowest of $0.242 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.28, which means current price is +2.45% above from all time high which was touched on 01/02/24.

Compared to the average trading volume of 820.46K shares, SOPA reached a trading volume of 403989 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Society Pass Inc [SOPA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SOPA shares is $2.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SOPA stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ascendiant Capital Markets have made an estimate for Society Pass Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Society Pass Inc is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for SOPA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27.

How has SOPA stock performed recently?

Society Pass Inc [SOPA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.56. With this latest performance, SOPA shares dropped by -15.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOPA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.48 for Society Pass Inc [SOPA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2820, while it was recorded at 0.2570 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5170 for the last 200 days.

Society Pass Inc [SOPA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Society Pass Inc [SOPA] shares currently have an operating margin of -543.98 and a Gross Margin at -41.54. Society Pass Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -599.52.

Return on Total Capital for SOPA is now -112.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -124.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -128.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -99.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Society Pass Inc [SOPA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.82. Additionally, SOPA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.89.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Society Pass Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.14 and a Current Ratio set at 1.22.

Insider trade positions for Society Pass Inc [SOPA]

The top three institutional holders of SOPA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in SOPA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in SOPA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.