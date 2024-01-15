For Ikena Oncology Inc [IKNA], Analyst sees a rise to $11. What next?

Ikena Oncology Inc [NASDAQ: IKNA] loss -3.19% or -0.06 points to close at $1.82 with a heavy trading volume of 303631 shares. The company report on November 9, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Ikena Oncology Shares Initial Positive and Differentiated Dose Escalation Data from IK-930 Phase I Trial and Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Favorable safety profile in dose escalation shown to date; selective TEAD1 inhibition with IK-930 resulted in minimal treatment-related proteinuria without any dose reductions or treatment interruptions.

Encouraging signs of clinical activity and tumor shrinkage in multiple patients with difficult-to-treat epithelioid hemangioendothelioma (EHE) during dose escalation.

It opened the trading session at $1.91, the shares rose to $2.025 and dropped to $1.80, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for IKNA points out that the company has recorded -70.21% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -78.43% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 205.09K shares, IKNA reached to a volume of 303631 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ikena Oncology Inc [IKNA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IKNA shares is $8.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IKNA stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Ikena Oncology Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ikena Oncology Inc is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for IKNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.08.

Trading performance analysis for IKNA stock

Ikena Oncology Inc [IKNA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, IKNA shares dropped by -7.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -70.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IKNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.32 for Ikena Oncology Inc [IKNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.0586, while it was recorded at 1.9280 for the last single week of trading, and 4.4293 for the last 200 days.

Ikena Oncology Inc [IKNA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ikena Oncology Inc [IKNA] shares currently have an operating margin of -453.99 and a Gross Margin at +86.98. Ikena Oncology Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -440.29.

Return on Total Capital for IKNA is now -38.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -37.81. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.76, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ikena Oncology Inc [IKNA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.87. Additionally, IKNA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ikena Oncology Inc [IKNA] managed to generate an average of -$859,562 per employee.Ikena Oncology Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.41 and a Current Ratio set at 10.41.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Ikena Oncology Inc [IKNA]

The top three institutional holders of IKNA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in IKNA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in IKNA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.