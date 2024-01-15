For eHealth Inc [EHTH], Analyst sees a rise to $6. What next?

eHealth Inc [NASDAQ: EHTH] plunged by -$0.19 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $7.66 during the day while it closed the day at $7.32. The company report on November 20, 2023 at 4:15 PM that eHealth, Inc. Announces Senior Leadership Changes and Reaffirms Full Year Fiscal 2023 Guidance.

eHealth, Inc. (Nasdaq: EHTH) (eHealth.com), a leading online private health insurance marketplace, today announced senior leadership changes and reaffirmed guidance for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023.

Chief Operating Officer and Chief Transformation Officer, Roman Rariy, will depart eHealth at the end of the year after nearly two years of service. Mr. Rariy will be taking on a new role as Chief Executive Officer at a manufacturing company.

eHealth Inc stock has also loss -5.43% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EHTH stock has declined by -12.02% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -6.87% and lost -16.06% year-on date.

The market cap for EHTH stock reached $207.60 million, with 27.56 million shares outstanding and 23.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 195.96K shares, EHTH reached a trading volume of 140629 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about eHealth Inc [EHTH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EHTH shares is $10.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EHTH stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for eHealth Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 01, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for eHealth Inc is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for EHTH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for EHTH in the course of the last twelve months was 32.80.

EHTH stock trade performance evaluation

eHealth Inc [EHTH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.43. With this latest performance, EHTH shares dropped by -7.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EHTH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.69 for eHealth Inc [EHTH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.13, while it was recorded at 7.63 for the last single week of trading, and 8.02 for the last 200 days.

eHealth Inc [EHTH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and eHealth Inc [EHTH] shares currently have an operating margin of -20.50 and a Gross Margin at +94.39. eHealth Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21.89.

Return on Total Capital for EHTH is now -8.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.73. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, eHealth Inc [EHTH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.68. Additionally, EHTH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, eHealth Inc [EHTH] managed to generate an average of -$58,562 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.

eHealth Inc [EHTH]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of EHTH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in EHTH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in EHTH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.