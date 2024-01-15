For CorMedix Inc [CRMD], Analyst sees a rise to $6. What next?

CorMedix Inc [NASDAQ: CRMD] plunged by $0.0 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $3.59 during the day while it closed the day at $3.47. The company report on January 8, 2024 at 8:30 AM that CorMedix Inc. Announces Commercial and Operational Updates.

CorMedix Inc stock has also gained 2.36% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CRMD stock has inclined by 5.79% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -10.80% and lost -7.71% year-on date.

The market cap for CRMD stock reached $190.19 million, with 54.81 million shares outstanding and 53.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 867.24K shares, CRMD reached a trading volume of 270254 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CorMedix Inc [CRMD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRMD shares is $14.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRMD stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for CorMedix Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CorMedix Inc is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6339.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.58.

CRMD stock trade performance evaluation

CorMedix Inc [CRMD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.36. With this latest performance, CRMD shares gained by 5.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.01 for CorMedix Inc [CRMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.51, while it was recorded at 3.54 for the last single week of trading, and 4.09 for the last 200 days.

CorMedix Inc [CRMD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CorMedix Inc [CRMD] shares currently have an operating margin of -46819.91 and a Gross Margin at -225.30. CorMedix Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -45409.90.

Return on Total Capital for CRMD is now -51.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -49.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -50.40, with Return on Assets sitting at -45.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CorMedix Inc [CRMD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.46. Additionally, CRMD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CorMedix Inc [CRMD] managed to generate an average of -$724,432 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.CorMedix Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.61 and a Current Ratio set at 11.61.

CorMedix Inc [CRMD]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CRMD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CRMD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CRMD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.