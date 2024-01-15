Femasys Inc [FEMY] moved up 1.34: Why It’s Important

Femasys Inc [NASDAQ: FEMY] closed the trading session at $0.93 on 01/12/24. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.9051, while the highest price level was $0.9539. The company report on December 15, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Femasys Inc. Begins FemBloc Pivotal Trial Enrollment at Stanford Medicine.

– Stanford Medicine, a center with a long tradition of leadership in pioneering gynecological research and innovation, is the second academic center to participate in the FemBloc pivotal trial since enrollment began last quarter -.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

– Faculty of the Stanford Medicine Obstetrics and Gynecology (OB/GYN) Department, Paul Blumenthal, M.D. and Erica Cahill, M.D., participated in Femasys’ earlier FemBloc studies -.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -4.38 percent and weekly performance of -0.82 percent. The stock has been moved at 126.84 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 16.22 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -34.35 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.10M shares, FEMY reached to a volume of 102720 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Femasys Inc [FEMY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FEMY shares is $8.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FEMY stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Femasys Inc is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for FEMY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.40.

FEMY stock trade performance evaluation

Femasys Inc [FEMY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.82. With this latest performance, FEMY shares gained by 16.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 126.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FEMY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.57 for Femasys Inc [FEMY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9962, while it was recorded at 0.9487 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8645 for the last 200 days.

Femasys Inc [FEMY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Femasys Inc [FEMY] shares currently have an operating margin of -961.71 and a Gross Margin at -10.35. Femasys Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -944.62.

Return on Total Capital for FEMY is now -53.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -54.25. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -54.81, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Femasys Inc [FEMY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.57. Additionally, FEMY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Femasys Inc [FEMY] managed to generate an average of -$335,123 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.Femasys Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.68.

Femasys Inc [FEMY]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of FEMY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in FEMY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in FEMY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.