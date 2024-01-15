FaZe Holdings Inc [FAZE] Revenue clocked in at $58.15 million, down -1.56% YTD: What’s Next?

FaZe Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: FAZE] price surged by 1.55 percent to reach at $0.01. The company report on November 16, 2023 at 3:15 PM that FAZE CLAN CELEBRATES REACHING 10 BILLION VIEWERS ON GIPHY.

FAZE CLAN BECOMES ONLY GAMING AND ESPORTS BRAND TO EVER SURPASS THIS MAJOR MILESTONE .

Today, FaZe Holdings, Inc. (FaZe Clan), one of the most prominent and influential gaming organizations in the world, celebrates a major digital milestone by reaching over 10 billion views on GIPHY, the platform that is animating everyday conversations with the world’s largest collection of GIFs and stickers. FaZe Clan and GIPHY are proud to work together to show the power and impact of the FaZe name that platform users remain eager to engage with.

A sum of 172166 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 790.15K shares. FaZe Holdings Inc shares reached a high of $0.1856 and dropped to a low of $0.172 until finishing in the latest session at $0.18.

Guru’s Opinion on FaZe Holdings Inc [FAZE]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for FaZe Holdings Inc is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for FAZE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21.

FAZE Stock Performance Analysis:

FaZe Holdings Inc [FAZE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.02. With this latest performance, FAZE shares dropped by -2.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FAZE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.82 for FaZe Holdings Inc [FAZE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1857, while it was recorded at 0.1798 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3305 for the last 200 days.

Insight into FaZe Holdings Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and FaZe Holdings Inc [FAZE] shares currently have an operating margin of -67.98 and a Gross Margin at +17.09. FaZe Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -240.69.

Return on Total Capital for FAZE is now -45.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -160.82. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -161.66, with Return on Assets sitting at -140.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, FaZe Holdings Inc [FAZE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.50. Additionally, FAZE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.20.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.FaZe Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.92 and a Current Ratio set at 1.92.

FaZe Holdings Inc [FAZE] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of FAZE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in FAZE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in FAZE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.