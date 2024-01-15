Essa Pharma Inc [EPIX] moved up 17.08: Why It’s Important

Essa Pharma Inc [NASDAQ: EPIX] closed the trading session at $9.94 on 01/12/24. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $8.40, while the highest price level was $9.99. The company report on December 20, 2023 at 8:23 AM that EPIX: Initial Data from Combination Trial of Masofaniten and Enzalutamide Expected in 2024….

By David Bautz, PhD.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 50.61 percent and weekly performance of 59.55 percent. The stock has been moved at 248.77 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 80.73 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 256.27 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 204.18K shares, EPIX reached to a volume of 266664 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Essa Pharma Inc [EPIX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EPIX shares is $20.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EPIX stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Essa Pharma Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 26, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Essa Pharma Inc is set at 0.67 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.11.

EPIX stock trade performance evaluation

Essa Pharma Inc [EPIX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 59.55. With this latest performance, EPIX shares gained by 80.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 248.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 268.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EPIX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.54 for Essa Pharma Inc [EPIX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.94, while it was recorded at 7.97 for the last single week of trading, and 3.74 for the last 200 days.

Essa Pharma Inc [EPIX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for EPIX is now -20.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.00. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Essa Pharma Inc [EPIX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.06. Additionally, EPIX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Essa Pharma Inc [EPIX] managed to generate an average of -$531,647 per employee.Essa Pharma Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 42.57 and a Current Ratio set at 42.57.

Essa Pharma Inc [EPIX]: Institutional Ownership

