Edible Garden AG Inc [EDBL] Is Currently 2.72 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Edible Garden AG Inc [NASDAQ: EDBL] gained 2.72% or 0.02 points to close at $0.53 with a heavy trading volume of 100962 shares. The company report on January 11, 2024 at 9:00 AM that Edible Garden Announces Pulp Sustainable Gourmet Sauces Now Available at Target Retail Locations.

Extensive marketing campaign to support Target launch.

It opened the trading session at $0.5176, the shares rose to $0.5527 and dropped to $0.4851, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for EDBL points out that the company has recorded -58.28% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -39.47% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 118.53K shares, EDBL reached to a volume of 100962 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Edible Garden AG Inc [EDBL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EDBL shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EDBL stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Edible Garden AG Inc is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for EDBL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.45.

Trading performance analysis for EDBL stock

Edible Garden AG Inc [EDBL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.05. With this latest performance, EDBL shares gained by 5.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EDBL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.80 for Edible Garden AG Inc [EDBL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5223, while it was recorded at 0.5001 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1098 for the last 200 days.

Edible Garden AG Inc [EDBL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Edible Garden AG Inc [EDBL] shares currently have an operating margin of -77.94 and a Gross Margin at +3.15. Edible Garden AG Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -107.80.

Additionally, EDBL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 151.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 92.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Edible Garden AG Inc [EDBL] managed to generate an average of -$161,727 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.11.Edible Garden AG Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.33 and a Current Ratio set at 2.61.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Edible Garden AG Inc [EDBL]

The top three institutional holders of EDBL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in EDBL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in EDBL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.