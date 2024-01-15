Disc Medicine Inc [IRON] stock Downgrade by Morgan Stanley analyst, price target now $65

Disc Medicine Inc [NASDAQ: IRON] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.15% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 8.27%. The company report on January 3, 2024 at 5:00 PM that Disc Medicine to Present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available through the investor relations section of the Company’s website at ir.discmedicine.com and an archived replay will be available after the event.

Over the last 12 months, IRON stock rose by 233.21%. The one-year Disc Medicine Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.87. The average equity rating for IRON stock is currently 1.22, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.51 billion, with 17.40 million shares outstanding and 11.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 228.64K shares, IRON stock reached a trading volume of 135823 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Disc Medicine Inc [IRON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IRON shares is $75.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IRON stock is a recommendation set at 1.22. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Disc Medicine Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Disc Medicine Inc is set at 3.26 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.35.

IRON Stock Performance Analysis:

Disc Medicine Inc [IRON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.27. With this latest performance, IRON shares gained by 4.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 233.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IRON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.48 for Disc Medicine Inc [IRON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.56, while it was recorded at 63.00 for the last single week of trading, and 45.98 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Disc Medicine Inc Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for IRON is now -30.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -30.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -31.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Disc Medicine Inc [IRON] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.76. Additionally, IRON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Disc Medicine Inc [IRON] managed to generate an average of -$1,017,978 per employee.Disc Medicine Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 25.96 and a Current Ratio set at 25.96.

Disc Medicine Inc [IRON] Institutonal Ownership Details

