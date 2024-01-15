DarioHealth Corp [DRIO] gain 24.42% so far this year. What now?

DarioHealth Corp [NASDAQ: DRIO] gained 3.38% on the last trading session, reaching $2.14 price per share at the time. The company report on January 11, 2024 at 8:30 AM that Regional Union Selects Dario’s Cardiometabolic Solution for Diabetes, Hypertension, Weight Management and GLP-1 Support.

Dario’s integrated solution to support improved whole health gains traction in public and labor market.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) (“Dario” or the “Company”), a leader in the global digital health market, announced today a new contract to provide its cardiometabolic solution to a regional union (the “Union”), expected to begin in the first quarter of 2024.

DarioHealth Corp represents 25.72 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $58.23 million with the latest information. DRIO stock price has been found in the range of $2.071 to $2.34.

If compared to the average trading volume of 199.07K shares, DRIO reached a trading volume of 92979 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about DarioHealth Corp [DRIO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DRIO shares is $3.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DRIO stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for DarioHealth Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 13, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DarioHealth Corp is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for DRIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.63.

Trading performance analysis for DRIO stock

DarioHealth Corp [DRIO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 31.29. With this latest performance, DRIO shares gained by 33.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DRIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.15 for DarioHealth Corp [DRIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.48, while it was recorded at 2.02 for the last single week of trading, and 2.94 for the last 200 days.

DarioHealth Corp [DRIO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DarioHealth Corp [DRIO] shares currently have an operating margin of -207.21 and a Gross Margin at +34.91. DarioHealth Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -216.80.

Return on Total Capital for DRIO is now -59.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -64.99. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -72.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DarioHealth Corp [DRIO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 35.06. Additionally, DRIO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DarioHealth Corp [DRIO] managed to generate an average of -$248,784 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.DarioHealth Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.26 and a Current Ratio set at 6.93.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at DarioHealth Corp [DRIO]

The top three institutional holders of DRIO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in DRIO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in DRIO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.