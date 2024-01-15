CURO Group Holdings Corp [CURO] Revenue clocked in at $803.78 million, down -5.37% YTD: What’s Next?

CURO Group Holdings Corp [NYSE: CURO] traded at a low on 01/12/24, posting a -7.12 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.76. The company report on November 14, 2023 at 8:55 AM that Sidoti Events, LLC’s Virtual November Micro-Cap Conference.

Sidoti Events, LLC, an affiliate of Sidoti & Company, LLC, has released the presentation schedule and weblinks for its two-day November Micro-Cap Conference taking place Wednesday and Thursday, November 15-16, 2023.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 99620 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of CURO Group Holdings Corp stands at 6.05% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.86%.

The market cap for CURO stock reached $31.26 million, with 40.52 million shares outstanding and 19.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 82.69K shares, CURO reached a trading volume of 99620 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CURO Group Holdings Corp [CURO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CURO shares is $2.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CURO stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for CURO Group Holdings Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CURO Group Holdings Corp is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for CURO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.04.

How has CURO stock performed recently?

CURO Group Holdings Corp [CURO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.26. With this latest performance, CURO shares gained by 3.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CURO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.70 for CURO Group Holdings Corp [CURO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7782, while it was recorded at 0.7957 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2103 for the last 200 days.

CURO Group Holdings Corp [CURO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CURO Group Holdings Corp [CURO] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.73 and a Gross Margin at +90.21. CURO Group Holdings Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.08.

Return on Total Capital for CURO is now 2.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.82. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -349.32, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.03. Additionally, CURO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 102.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 94.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CURO Group Holdings Corp [CURO] managed to generate an average of -$46,371 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.

Earnings analysis for CURO Group Holdings Corp [CURO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CURO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CURO Group Holdings Corp go to 30.68%.

Insider trade positions for CURO Group Holdings Corp [CURO]

The top three institutional holders of CURO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CURO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CURO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.