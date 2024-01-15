Creative Realities Inc [CREX] is 20.76% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Creative Realities Inc [NASDAQ: CREX] gained 3.64% on the last trading session, reaching $2.85 price per share at the time. The company report on January 9, 2024 at 9:00 AM that Creative Realities to Debut as Exhibitors at NRF 2024: Retail’s Big Show.

Showcasing innovation in QSR & retail media technology, Creative Realities’ immersive exhibits will highlight the power of transformative digital signage solutions.

Creative Realities Inc represents 10.41 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $29.67 million with the latest information. CREX stock price has been found in the range of $2.6801 to $2.86.

If compared to the average trading volume of 48.34K shares, CREX reached a trading volume of 59252 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Creative Realities Inc [CREX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CREX shares is $5.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CREX stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Creative Realities Inc is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for CREX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for CREX in the course of the last twelve months was 3.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.77.

Trading performance analysis for CREX stock

Creative Realities Inc [CREX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.76. With this latest performance, CREX shares gained by 50.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 56.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CREX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.48 for Creative Realities Inc [CREX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.15, while it was recorded at 2.80 for the last single week of trading, and 2.35 for the last 200 days.

Creative Realities Inc [CREX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Creative Realities Inc [CREX] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.36 and a Gross Margin at +34.39. Creative Realities Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.33.

Return on Total Capital for CREX is now -6.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.76. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Creative Realities Inc [CREX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 74.89. Additionally, CREX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 54.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Creative Realities Inc [CREX] managed to generate an average of $15,633 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.98.Creative Realities Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.77 and a Current Ratio set at 0.89.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Creative Realities Inc [CREX]

The top three institutional holders of CREX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CREX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CREX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.