Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc [CRVS] is 32.95% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc [NASDAQ: CRVS] gained 8.33% on the last trading session, reaching $2.34 price per share at the time. The company report on December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM that Corvus Pharmaceuticals Presents New Interim Soquelitinib Data from its Phase 1/1b T Cell Lymphoma Trial.

Figure 1: Waterfall Plot for Patients in the 200 mg Dose Cohort of the Soquelitinib Phase 1/1b Clinical Trial for Peripheral T Cell Lymphoma.

Figure 2: Swimmer Plot of Eligible Patient Population (N=21 evaluable, blue) and Ineligible Patient Population (N=11 evaluable, gray).

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc represents 46.55 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $114.75 million with the latest information. CRVS stock price has been found in the range of $2.15 to $2.36.

If compared to the average trading volume of 227.17K shares, CRVS reached a trading volume of 273711 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc [CRVS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRVS shares is $7.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRVS stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc is set at 0.19 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.66.

Trading performance analysis for CRVS stock

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc [CRVS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.59. With this latest performance, CRVS shares gained by 60.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 176.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRVS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.70 for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc [CRVS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.65, while it was recorded at 2.28 for the last single week of trading, and 1.88 for the last 200 days.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc [CRVS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for CRVS is now -40.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -52.54. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -53.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -46.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc [CRVS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.64. Additionally, CRVS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc [CRVS] managed to generate an average of -$1,424,379 per employee.Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.53 and a Current Ratio set at 4.53.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc [CRVS]

