Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc [CCSI] fell -24.80% so far this year. What now?

Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc [NASDAQ: CCSI] gained 0.46% or 0.09 points to close at $19.71 with a heavy trading volume of 205118 shares. The company report on December 18, 2023 at 7:07 AM that Consensus Cloud Solutions to Participate at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in January 2024.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCSI) today announced its participation at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in January 2024.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

It opened the trading session at $19.94, the shares rose to $20.31 and dropped to $19.67, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CCSI points out that the company has recorded -41.48% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -7.53% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 150.48K shares, CCSI reached to a volume of 205118 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc [CCSI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCSI shares is $27.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCSI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is set at 1.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCSI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for CCSI in the course of the last twelve months was 5.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.26.

Trading performance analysis for CCSI stock

Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc [CCSI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.32. With this latest performance, CCSI shares dropped by -21.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCSI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.25 for Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc [CCSI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.23, while it was recorded at 20.44 for the last single week of trading, and 29.24 for the last 200 days.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc [CCSI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc [CCSI] shares currently have an operating margin of +41.92 and a Gross Margin at +82.91. Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.02.

Return on Total Capital for CCSI is now 29.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.15. Additionally, CCSI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 145.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 127.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc [CCSI] managed to generate an average of $124,907 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.26 and a Current Ratio set at 2.26.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc [CCSI]

The top three institutional holders of CCSI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CCSI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CCSI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.