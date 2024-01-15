Compass Pathways Plc ADR [CMPS] stock Initiated by Deutsche Bank analyst, price target now $16

Compass Pathways Plc ADR [NASDAQ: CMPS] plunged by -$0.12 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $9.1226 during the day while it closed the day at $8.44. The company report on January 5, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Compass Pathways and Greenbrook TMS enter into three-year research collaboration agreement.

Three-year research collaboration will investigate the development of scalable, commercial delivery models for COMP360 psilocybin treatment, if FDA-approved.

Compass Pathways Plc ADR stock has also loss -5.59% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CMPS stock has inclined by 43.54% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -7.10% and lost -3.54% year-on date.

The market cap for CMPS stock reached $522.27 million, with 61.88 million shares outstanding and 56.14 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 532.25K shares, CMPS reached a trading volume of 381083 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Compass Pathways Plc ADR [CMPS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CMPS shares is $43.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CMPS stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Compass Pathways Plc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Compass Pathways Plc ADR is set at 0.78 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.01.

CMPS stock trade performance evaluation

Compass Pathways Plc ADR [CMPS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.59. With this latest performance, CMPS shares gained by 9.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.54 for Compass Pathways Plc ADR [CMPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.12, while it was recorded at 9.31 for the last single week of trading, and 8.03 for the last 200 days.

Compass Pathways Plc ADR [CMPS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for CMPS is now -46.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -39.12. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -39.27, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Compass Pathways Plc ADR [CMPS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.06. Additionally, CMPS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.23.

Compass Pathways Plc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 18.55 and a Current Ratio set at 18.55.

Compass Pathways Plc ADR [CMPS]: Institutional Ownership

