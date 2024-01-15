Clarus Corp [CLAR] fell -14.72% so far this year. What now?

Clarus Corp [NASDAQ: CLAR] closed the trading session at $5.88 on 01/12/24. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.8416, while the highest price level was $6.00. The company report on December 29, 2023 at 2:30 PM that Clarus Enters into Definitive Agreement to Sell Precision Sport Segment.

The entry into the Agreement is the conclusion of the Company’s previously announced process for the review and evaluation of the potential sale of the Precision Sport segment conducted by a special committee of independent directors of the Company (the “Special Committee”) created in response to the receipt by the Company of a non-binding indication of interest from Warren B. Kanders, to acquire the Company’s Precision Sport segment, through an affiliated entity. Mr. Kanders is the Company’s Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -14.72 percent and weekly performance of -4.85 percent. The stock has been moved at -34.52 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.53 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 4.26 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 395.33K shares, CLAR reached to a volume of 154816 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Clarus Corp [CLAR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLAR shares is $7.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLAR stock is a recommendation set at 1.86. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Clarus Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clarus Corp is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLAR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLAR in the course of the last twelve months was 5.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.41.

CLAR stock trade performance evaluation

Clarus Corp [CLAR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.85. With this latest performance, CLAR shares gained by 4.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLAR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.49 for Clarus Corp [CLAR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.86, while it was recorded at 5.95 for the last single week of trading, and 7.52 for the last 200 days.

Clarus Corp [CLAR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Clarus Corp [CLAR] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.68 and a Gross Margin at +30.17. Clarus Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.68.

Return on Total Capital for CLAR is now 5.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.70. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -21.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Clarus Corp [CLAR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 52.96. Additionally, CLAR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 47.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Clarus Corp [CLAR] managed to generate an average of -$77,533 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.77.Clarus Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.41 and a Current Ratio set at 3.61.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Clarus Corp [CLAR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLAR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Clarus Corp go to 6.10%.

Clarus Corp [CLAR]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CLAR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CLAR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CLAR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.