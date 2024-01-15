CJS Securities lifts Mativ Holdings Inc [MATV] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Mativ Holdings Inc [NYSE: MATV] price plunged by -1.06 percent to reach at -$0.14. The company report on December 1, 2023 at 7:05 AM that Mativ Announces Completion of Sale of Engineered Papers Business.

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MATV) announced today that it has completed the sale of its Engineered Papers business to Evergreen Hill Enterprise, Pte. Ltd.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Julie Schertell, CEO of Mativ, commented, “We are very pleased with the completion of the sale of Engineered Papers. They have a great team and strategy in place for a successful future. For Mativ, this is an important part of unlocking our strategy to become a leading manufacturer of specialty materials. As we head into 2024, over 80% of our revenue will be from our Advanced Technical Materials segment, where we have strong positions in large, growing, profitable markets.”.

A sum of 355931 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 636.02K shares. Mativ Holdings Inc shares reached a high of $13.69 and dropped to a low of $12.93 until finishing in the latest session at $13.09.

The one-year MATV stock forecast points to a potential upside of 37.67. The average equity rating for MATV stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Mativ Holdings Inc [MATV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MATV shares is $21.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MATV stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CJS Securities have made an estimate for Mativ Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 12, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mativ Holdings Inc is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for MATV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for MATV in the course of the last twelve months was 4.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.36.

MATV Stock Performance Analysis:

Mativ Holdings Inc [MATV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.32. With this latest performance, MATV shares gained by 8.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MATV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.51 for Mativ Holdings Inc [MATV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.64, while it was recorded at 13.63 for the last single week of trading, and 15.74 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Mativ Holdings Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mativ Holdings Inc [MATV] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.41 and a Gross Margin at +20.23. Mativ Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.35.

Return on Total Capital for MATV is now 4.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.31. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.81, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mativ Holdings Inc [MATV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 148.51. Additionally, MATV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.73. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 144.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mativ Holdings Inc [MATV] managed to generate an average of -$1,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.71.Mativ Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.36 and a Current Ratio set at 2.27.

MATV Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MATV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mativ Holdings Inc go to 5.00%.

Mativ Holdings Inc [MATV] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of MATV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in MATV stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in MATV stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.