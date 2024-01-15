Citigroup lifts Hesai Group ADR [HSAI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Hesai Group ADR [NASDAQ: HSAI] loss -5.98% on the last trading session, reaching $7.71 price per share at the time. The company report on January 11, 2024 at 8:27 AM that Hesai Group Announces Certain Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Revenues and Lidar Shipments Figures.

Expects 4Q2023 and FY2023 net revenues to exceed the top of the guidance range of US$76 million and US$250 million, respectively.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Expects FY2023 total lidar shipments to exceed the guidance of 220,000 units and ADAS lidar shipments for FY2023 to exceed the target of 200,000 units.

Hesai Group ADR represents 95.50 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $736.31 million with the latest information. HSAI stock price has been found in the range of $7.68 to $8.35.

If compared to the average trading volume of 521.83K shares, HSAI reached a trading volume of 439523 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Hesai Group ADR [HSAI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HSAI shares is $16.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HSAI stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Hesai Group ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 26, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hesai Group ADR is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for HSAI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.60.

Trading performance analysis for HSAI stock

Hesai Group ADR [HSAI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.70. With this latest performance, HSAI shares dropped by -21.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.76% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HSAI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.95 for Hesai Group ADR [HSAI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.41, while it was recorded at 7.84 for the last single week of trading, and 10.18 for the last 200 days.

Hesai Group ADR [HSAI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hesai Group ADR [HSAI] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.35 and a Gross Margin at +39.24. Hesai Group ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -25.01.

Return on Total Capital for HSAI is now -11.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.07. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hesai Group ADR [HSAI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.02. Additionally, HSAI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hesai Group ADR [HSAI] managed to generate an average of -$43,790 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Hesai Group ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.76 and a Current Ratio set at 4.26.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Hesai Group ADR [HSAI]

The top three institutional holders of HSAI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in HSAI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in HSAI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.