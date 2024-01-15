China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc [CJJD] moved up 2.17: Why It’s Important

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc [NASDAQ: CJJD] jumped around 0.01 points on Friday, while shares priced at $0.19 at the close of the session, up 2.17%. The company report on December 14, 2023 at 8:30 AM that China Jo-Jo Drugstores Granted A Second Extension to Meet Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ: CJJD) (the “Company”), a leading online and offline retailer and wholesale distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products and healthcare provider in China, today announced that on December 13, 2023, the Company received another 180 calendar day extension from Nasdaq’s Listing Qualifications Department (“Nasdaq”) to meet Nasdaq’s continuing listing requirements by maintaining a minimum bid price per share of $1.00 for a minimum of 10 consecutive trading days (the “Minimum Bid Price Rules”). The Company now has until June 10, 2024 to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Rules.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Such determination is based on the Company meeting the continued listing requirement for market value of publicly held shares and all other applicable requirements for initial listing on the Capital Market with the exception of the bid price requirement, and the Company’s written notice of its intention to cure the deficiency during the second compliance period by effecting a reverse stock split, if necessary.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc stock is now -15.32% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CJJD Stock saw the intraday high of $0.1903 and lowest of $0.181 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 9.65, which means current price is +3.87% above from all time high which was touched on 01/02/24.

Compared to the average trading volume of 308.17K shares, CJJD reached a trading volume of 122198 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc [CJJD]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for CJJD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.94.

How has CJJD stock performed recently?

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc [CJJD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.00. With this latest performance, CJJD shares dropped by -2.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CJJD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.93 for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc [CJJD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2064, while it was recorded at 0.1893 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6455 for the last 200 days.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc [CJJD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc [CJJD] shares currently have an operating margin of -14.06 and a Gross Margin at +23.04. China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.20.

Return on Total Capital for CJJD is now -32.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -71.58. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -100.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc [CJJD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 234.01. Additionally, CJJD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 43.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc [CJJD] managed to generate an average of -$22,536 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.51.China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.74 and a Current Ratio set at 0.97.

Earnings analysis for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc [CJJD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CJJD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc go to 30.00%.

Insider trade positions for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc [CJJD]

The top three institutional holders of CJJD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CJJD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CJJD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.