Centrus Energy Corp [LEU] Revenue clocked in at $342.80 million, up 0.20% YTD: What’s Next?

Centrus Energy Corp [AMEX: LEU] price surged by 7.90 percent to reach at $3.99. The company report on December 21, 2023 at 6:30 AM that Centrus Energy Announces Departure from Board of Directors.

Neil Subin stepping down effective December 31, 2023.

Centrus Energy Corp (NYSE American: LEU) announced today that Neil S. Subin has decided to leave the company’s Board of Directors effective December 31, 2023. Mr. Subin has served on the Board since 2017 and remains a major investor in the company.

A sum of 284521 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 141.08K shares. Centrus Energy Corp shares reached a high of $54.77 and dropped to a low of $51.70 until finishing in the latest session at $54.52.

The one-year LEU stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.21. The average equity rating for LEU stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Centrus Energy Corp [LEU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LEU shares is $68.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LEU stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Centrus Energy Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Centrus Energy Corp is set at 2.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for LEU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for LEU in the course of the last twelve months was 21.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.61.

LEU Stock Performance Analysis:

Centrus Energy Corp [LEU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.76. With this latest performance, LEU shares gained by 7.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 72.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 49.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LEU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.36 for Centrus Energy Corp [LEU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.85, while it was recorded at 50.63 for the last single week of trading, and 42.41 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Centrus Energy Corp Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Centrus Energy Corp [LEU] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.49 and a Gross Margin at +37.07. Centrus Energy Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.26.

Return on Total Capital for LEU is now 183.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 258.02. Additionally, LEU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 177.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Centrus Energy Corp [LEU] managed to generate an average of $184,364 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.Centrus Energy Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.61 and a Current Ratio set at 1.23.

Centrus Energy Corp [LEU] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of LEU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in LEU stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in LEU stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.