BriaCell Therapeutics Corp [BCTX] stock Initiated by H.C. Wainwright analyst, price target now $25

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp [NASDAQ: BCTX] surged by $0.14 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $4.48 during the day while it closed the day at $4.39. The company report on January 4, 2024 at 8:45 AM that BriaCell Images Confirm Robust Anti-Tumor Activity in Patient with “Eye-Bulging” Metastatic Breast Cancer.

Figure 1.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Significant reduction of metastatic breast cancer tumor behind-the-eye after only 3 cycles.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp stock has also loss -18.55% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BCTX stock has declined by -15.58% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -31.94% and lost -24.96% year-on date.

The market cap for BCTX stock reached $70.15 million, with 15.98 million shares outstanding and 14.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 113.68K shares, BCTX reached a trading volume of 62801 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about BriaCell Therapeutics Corp [BCTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BCTX shares is $16.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BCTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for BriaCell Therapeutics Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 14, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BriaCell Therapeutics Corp is set at 0.44 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 25.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.85.

BCTX stock trade performance evaluation

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp [BCTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.55. With this latest performance, BCTX shares gained by 6.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BCTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.13 for BriaCell Therapeutics Corp [BCTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.62, while it was recorded at 4.66 for the last single week of trading, and 5.93 for the last 200 days.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp [BCTX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for BCTX is now -755.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -659.35. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -659.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -60.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BriaCell Therapeutics Corp [BCTX] managed to generate an average of -$2,270,154 per employee.BriaCell Therapeutics Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 17.59 and a Current Ratio set at 17.59.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp [BCTX]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of BCTX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in BCTX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in BCTX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.