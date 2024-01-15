Bon Natural Life Ltd [BON] Is Currently -3.59 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Bon Natural Life Ltd [NASDAQ: BON] loss -3.59% or -0.02 points to close at $0.52 with a heavy trading volume of 109392 shares. The company report on December 12, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Bon Natural Life Limited Announces Major Breakthrough in Apple Polyphenol Technology, Set to Boost Fiscal 2024 Sales.

Apple polyphenol is a mixed natural compound that is widely used in dietary supplements and personal care products. However, due to the nature of its chemical instability, apple polyphenol’s application and production always encounters technical difficulties and high production costs, which are deemed as one of the main impediments to the commercialization of apple polyphenols. After ten years of efforts in its R&D, with this pioneered technology, the Company is able to solve the quality stability problem and remove extra residues of the pesticide in the products, while significantly reducing costs.

It opened the trading session at $0.5448, the shares rose to $0.5448 and dropped to $0.48, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BON points out that the company has recorded -7.14% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -48.57% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 137.11K shares, BON reached to a volume of 109392 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Bon Natural Life Ltd [BON]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bon Natural Life Ltd is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for BON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

Trading performance analysis for BON stock

Bon Natural Life Ltd [BON] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.82. With this latest performance, BON shares dropped by -5.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.67 for Bon Natural Life Ltd [BON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5043, while it was recorded at 0.5177 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6380 for the last 200 days.

Bon Natural Life Ltd [BON]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bon Natural Life Ltd [BON] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.87 and a Gross Margin at +31.51. Bon Natural Life Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.86.

Return on Total Capital for BON is now 20.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 21.35. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bon Natural Life Ltd [BON] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 18.04. Additionally, BON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bon Natural Life Ltd [BON] managed to generate an average of $60,558 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.81.Bon Natural Life Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.29 and a Current Ratio set at 2.11.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Bon Natural Life Ltd [BON]

