BofA Securities lifts LianBio ADR [LIAN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

LianBio ADR [NASDAQ: LIAN] loss 0.00% on the last trading session, reaching $4.15 price per share at the time. The company report on December 26, 2023 at 2:00 AM that LianBio Enters into Agreement Assigning its Rights for NBTXR3 in China and Other Asian Markets.

Under the terms of the agreement, LianBio will receive a one-time payment of $25 million. In addition, LianBio is eligible to receive a sales milestone payment of $5 million. Following the deal close, LianBio will support the transition of the asset to Janssen for a period no longer than six months.

LianBio ADR represents 107.04 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $444.76 million with the latest information. LIAN stock price has been found in the range of $4.10 to $4.20.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.58M shares, LIAN reached a trading volume of 119625 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about LianBio ADR [LIAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LIAN shares is $3.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LIAN stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for LianBio ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LianBio ADR is set at 0.21 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.35.

Trading performance analysis for LIAN stock

LianBio ADR [LIAN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.48. With this latest performance, LIAN shares dropped by -1.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 75.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 61.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LIAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.32 for LianBio ADR [LIAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.19, while it was recorded at 4.16 for the last single week of trading, and 2.61 for the last 200 days.

LianBio ADR [LIAN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for LIAN is now -36.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -35.56. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.92, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, LianBio ADR [LIAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.67. Additionally, LIAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, LianBio ADR [LIAN] managed to generate an average of -$675,822 per employee.LianBio ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.06 and a Current Ratio set at 10.06.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at LianBio ADR [LIAN]

